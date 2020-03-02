BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With more than 90,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and the first reported deaths in the U.S. over the weekend, more and more people are growing concerned about the spread of the virus.
Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, based in Baltimore, is using real-time data to track the spread of coronavirus.
Hopkins’ interactive tracker shows the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 as new cases are confirmed and more people die.
Viewers can search by country or by state/province. They can also search by daily cases and see the numbers increased as more cases are confirmed.
Mainland China has the most confirmed cases just over 80,000, followed by South Korea with more than 4,300 and Italy with more than 2,000.
The U.S. has 97 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. on March 2, 2020. The U.S. also had its first 6 deaths related to coronavirus all in Washington State.
