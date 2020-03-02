  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Economy, H-2B visas, Local TV, Maryland Business, seafood industry, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the seafood industry and state officials will meet on the Eastern Shore Monday to discuss the impact the lack of guest worker visas could have on Maryland’s seafood industry and economy.

The H-2B Visa allows for workers from other countries to work in the U.S. temporarily.

The event coincides with the release of a new study that measured the impact of the H-2B visa program in Maryland.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply