Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the seafood industry and state officials will meet on the Eastern Shore Monday to discuss the impact the lack of guest worker visas could have on Maryland’s seafood industry and economy.
The H-2B Visa allows for workers from other countries to work in the U.S. temporarily.
Maryland crab companies, including Phillips Seafood, talking about the impact of the shortage of Temporary Worker Visa’s (H2-B) on the seafood industry. Our story airs tonight at 5&7 from Hoopers Island. @wjz pic.twitter.com/j3mSF8kd50
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) March 2, 2020
The event coincides with the release of a new study that measured the impact of the H-2B visa program in Maryland.