



Monday morning marked 24 years since Jody LeCornu was shot and killed inside her car along York Road in Baltimore County.

Just before 4 a.m. on March 2, 1996, officers found 23-year-old LeCornu shot in the back while seated in her car at York Road Plaza.

Police later determined the Towson University student was shot in her car at the Drumcastle Shopping Center in the 6300 block of York Road. She then drove onto York Road and into the other parking lot. The suspect in her killing followed LeCornu’s car after the shooting, then took something from inside her car. LeCornu later died.

The suspect then allegedly drove away southbound on York Road in a white BMW. Witnesses described the shooter as a black male with a stocky build, wearing a camouflage jacket.

Police have never been able to identify a suspect in LeCornu’s murder.

Her family has made it their mission to get justice for Jody.

In January, the family spoke with WJZ about three new billboards offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case went up in Baltimore.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP.