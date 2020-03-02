BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was convicted Monday in a fatal collision of a pedestrian in Baltimore while he was impaired.
Wayne Scott was found guilty of grossly negligent vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance and driving while impaired by CDS.
He faces a maximum of 11 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 9.
Scott was driving in the 4200 block of Wabash Avenue driving 38 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone when he drove onto a median. When he got back onto the road, he kept going toward the 3400 block of Dorithan Road where he struck and killed Brian Watts as he was crossing the street.
Scott kept driving until he hit a parked car and stopped. Officers said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, slurred his words and didn’t follow commands.
He was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car. He tested positive for opiates, which was later revealed to contain fentanyl.
Watts was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died, after suffering severe head injuries when his head hit the roof of the car near the windshield.