ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to expand the sales tax to cover most professional services in Maryland is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.
Business representatives have scheduled a news conference on Monday to express opposition to the bill.
The measure would cut the sales tax rate from 6% to 5%.
However, by extending it to cover services it would raise an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.
Some exemptions would be kept for food, medicine, medical services, educational and social services and nonprofits.
Supporters of the legislation say it would pay for a sweeping proposal to improve education in the state.
