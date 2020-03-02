  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to expand the sales tax to cover most professional services in Maryland is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.

Business representatives have scheduled a news conference on Monday to express opposition to the bill.

The measure would cut the sales tax rate from 6% to 5%.

However, by extending it to cover services it would raise an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Some exemptions would be kept for food, medicine, medical services, educational and social services and nonprofits.

Supporters of the legislation say it would pay for a sweeping proposal to improve education in the state.

