Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more people tested negative for coronavirus in Maryland, but now state health officials say they are testing one more person for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The latest information came from the Maryland health department Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

The new patient is the 6th person to be tested for coronavirus.

Last week, the Maryland health department said they were testing three patients, two of whom had recently returned from travel to China.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply