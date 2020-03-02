Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more people tested negative for coronavirus in Maryland, but now state health officials say they are testing one more person for the coronavirus COVID-19.
The latest information came from the Maryland health department Monday.
The new patient is the 6th person to be tested for coronavirus.
Last week, the Maryland health department said they were testing three patients, two of whom had recently returned from travel to China.
