BALTIMORE (WJZ) — March came in like a lamb with temps expected in the 60s through Wednesday.
On Monday the high is expected to be 65 and then the temps will stay in the 60s through Wednesday.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said even though it’s sunny Monday afternoon in Baltimore, clouds are expected to move in before the evening commute.
A couple of sprinkles are possible before steady rain between 8-10 p.m. Monday. The clouds will stick around through Tuesday.
It’ll stay cloudy and mild Tuesday