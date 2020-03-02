  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County Police, school threat, Social Media

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a social media threat targeting Clarksburg High School.

School officials posted to Twitter they were aware of the threat and are working with police to investigate the validity of the threat.

“This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community. Any student caught making threats of this nature will be referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly,” school officials posted.

The school said the safety of its students and staff is a priority.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

