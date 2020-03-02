CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a social media threat targeting Clarksburg High School.
School officials posted to Twitter they were aware of the threat and are working with police to investigate the validity of the threat.
School administration received information that a threatening message targeting our school community had been posted on social media. We are working with our School Resource Officer (SRO) and the Montgomery County police to investigate this incident.
— Clarksburg HS (@Cburg_Coyotes) March 2, 2020
“This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community. Any student caught making threats of this nature will be referred to law enforcement and punished accordingly,” school officials posted.
The school said the safety of its students and staff is a priority.
Ensuring the safety of every student at Clarksburg is a top priority and a responsibility that we take very seriously. We appreciate parent support as we work to maintain a safe and secure environment for our school community. If you have any questions, please call 240-740-6000.
— Clarksburg HS (@Cburg_Coyotes) March 2, 2020
