BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Presstman Street for a reported shooting.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
It wasn’t the first shooting of the day. A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and hand Monday morning.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.