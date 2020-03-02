  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Presstman Street for a reported shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

It wasn’t the first shooting of the day. A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and hand Monday morning.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply