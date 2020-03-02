TAYLORSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An armed man, who violated a protective order, was taken into police custody after a standoff with Maryland State Police in Carroll County Sunday night.
Maryland State troopers were called to an assisted living facility in the 4100 block of Ridge Road in Taylorsville around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a call about the violation of protection order.
The victim, who was at work at the time, reported that the 38-year-old suspect was outside the building armed with a shotgun.
When the first trooper arrived he found the man sitting on a curb outside the building. He called for backup while he reached out to the suspect, who threatened suicide.
State police responded and got inside the building from the back to help secure residents inside. Some rooms were evacuated and troopers stayed inside to protect the residents and the suspect’s estranged girlfriend.
Troopers continued to talk to the man and about 2.5 hours later he surrendered and was taken into custody.
No shots were fired and no one was injured.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The man will be charged with violation of a protective order, being a person with a felony conviction in possession of a rifle/shotgun, being a disqualified person in possession of a rifle/shotgun, and illegal possession of ammunition once he’s released from the hospital.