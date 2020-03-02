  • WJZ 13On Air

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters responded to Randallstown Monday morning after an auto shop caught fire.

Crews were on scene before 10 a.m. in the 9700 block of Old Court Road where a fire broke out in the walls of an auto shop.

No one was injured.

Now fire officials will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

 

