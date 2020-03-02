Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters responded to Randallstown Monday morning after an auto shop caught fire.
Crews were on scene before 10 a.m. in the 9700 block of Old Court Road where a fire broke out in the walls of an auto shop.
#bcofd COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE 9700 blk Old Court Rd// #randallstown //Crews on scene with fire in the walls of automotive shop// no injuries reported at this time. DT0940^TF pic.twitter.com/JzO8wBHhzf
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 2, 2020
No one was injured.
Now fire officials will investigate the cause and origin of the fire.