BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI’s Baltimore field office is warning residents of scammers targeting area residents.
According to the FBI, scammers have been calling people in Baltimore and pretending to be an FBI employee. The victims are told they will be arrested if they don’t pay a fine.
“The FBI will NEVER call and threaten to arrest you or demand money,” the agency tweeted Monday.
The FBI will NEVER call and threaten to arrest you or demand money. Scammers have been calling people in the Baltimore area pretending to be an FBI employee. Victims are told they will be arrested if they don’t pay a fine. It’s a SCAM. Report it to https://t.co/CKqaIIkajs.
— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) March 2, 2020
If you think you’re being scammed, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.