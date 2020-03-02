GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was charged in the armed robbery of another teen in Glen Burnie last week.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, officers were called to the 7900 block of Nolpark Court around 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a reported robbery.
The 16-year-old victim told officers he was walking between the Glenview Apartments and the Target, when he was approached by two males. One of the suspect pulled out a known and pressed it against the boy.
The suspects they took the boy’s personal property and fled.
Responding officers found one of the suspects — Devin Scott Freeman — and placed him under arrest. Officers searched Freeman and found a switchblade.
Freeman was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft.
Police are still searching for another suspect in the case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Eastern District Detectives at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.