FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old charged in connection with a deadly beating at the Frederick Fair will be tried as a juvenile.
The teen is charged with manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection with the attack.
His 16-year-old brother is also charged. His case will also remain in juvenile court.
Back in September, John Weed was killed at the fair.
Police said the teens attacked him after he refused to give them a dollar.