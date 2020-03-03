Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Fire department work to learn what caused a townhouse fire.
Crews responded to Willow Bend Drive in Glen Burnie before 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
The fire, which spread to the third floor, was extinguished in about 30 minutes, fire officials said.
One person suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. The Red Cross is assisting two people who are now displaced.
They were not home during the fire.
The estimated loss is $100,000.