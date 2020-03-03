Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting police believe happened on S. Gilmor Street in West Baltimore earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Officers got a ShotSpotter alert for the 100 block of S. Gilmor Street at around 2:15 p.m.
They weren’t able to find any shooting victims, but shortly after, two men walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to their bodies.
Investigators believe both victims were in the 100 block of S. Gilmor Street when they were shot.
Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.