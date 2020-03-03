  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Seven new patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, the state health department said Tuesday.

Six other patients have already tested negative, including a recent one from Monday. A total of 13 people have been tested.

There’s been a steady stream of testing since late January when the first person in the state tested negative. Towson University also had a scare when a TU professor was evaluated after coming in contact with a family member who was being tested– though it’s not confirmed if that was in-state.

Although no one in Maryland has tested positive, some residents are still concerned.

State officials, local universities and the governor are all taking precautions.

Governor Larry Hogan said $10 million will be set aside for preparedness actions.

He met with other governors and Vice President Mike Pence in the Situation Room on Monday, who assured them they would be in the loop, with frequent meetings updating them on the spread.

This story is developing. 

