



It’s been almost three weeks since two police officers were shot trying to make an arrest in northeast Baltimore.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler met with the Baltimore County officer, Detective Swinney, on Tuesday, who credited his fellow officers for saving his life.

Video shows the aftermath of two officers shot on a warrant apprehension task force. Detective Swinney was walking to the street and was shot below his beltline and in his calf.

He explained the moments after the shooting. He said his task force teammates applied a tourniquet on his left leg, which stopped significant bleeding. It took about 15 minutes to get to Shock Trauma.

“Dr. Scalea looked over me — I knew I was in good hands there. He told me the tourniquet that was applied to me by my teammates saved my life,” Det. Swinney said. “If it wasn’t for my teammates I was working with, things could have been worse.”

The apparent “friendly fire” incident is still under investigation. WJZ learned suspect Michael Marullo, who was killed on the scene never fired a shot.

Swinney’s wife, an officer in Baltimore City, said the community has helped him heal.

“Our family in blue on both sides, the city and the county, took care of me and was there the whole way through,” his wife said.

Swinney, whose first name is not being released per county police policy, said his goal is to return to work.

“To finish healing up and get back out with my guys,” Det. Swinney said.

The details leading to the two officers being wounded remain unclear. City police are leading the investigation and did not respond to WJZ’s questions Tuesday.