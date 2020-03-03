Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of S. Gilmor Street at around 2:17 p.m.
Officers began to investigate, but were unable to locate a shooting victim.
A short time later, two men walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to their bodies. Investigators believe both victims were in the 100 block of S. Gilmor Street when they were shot.
Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.