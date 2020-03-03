Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you drive over the Bay Bridge, get ready for some major delays.
State officials are getting ready for an aggressive construction schedule.
It’s all in an effort to finish a multi-million dollar rehab project and switch to total cashless tolling in time for the busy summer months.
Officials said you can expect westbound lane closures during overnight and off-peak hours.
They’re also warning traffic over the bridge could be bad for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter weekends.
Leave yourself some extra time to travel.