  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCBS News Election Special Super Tuesday: High Stakes
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bay Bridge, Bay Bridge construction, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you drive over the Bay Bridge, get ready for some major delays.

State officials are getting ready for an aggressive construction schedule.

It’s all in an effort to finish a multi-million dollar rehab project and switch to total cashless tolling in time for the busy summer months.

Officials said you can expect westbound lane closures during overnight and off-peak hours.

They’re also warning traffic over the bridge could be bad for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter weekends.

Leave yourself some extra time to travel.

Comments

Leave a Reply