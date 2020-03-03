



Have you ever wanted to go up in a hot air balloon? You could get a chance this summer when Carroll County hosts its first-ever balloon festival.

The Carroll County Balloon Festival will be held Aug. 29-30 at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.

People can climb into a hot air balloon tethered to the ground for a “ride.” It costs $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The balloon will go 60 feet in the air for about five minutes.

But if you want to take a true hot air balloon ride that will cost you $240. For 30 to 45 minutes, you can fly above Maryland. There will be three ride times Saturday at 6 p.m., Sunday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. You must pre-register.

Children can also explore inside a hot air balloon that’s partially inflated.

The event will also have an admission fee: $20 for adults and children 12 and older, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children 6 and under.

You can buy early bird tickets now for for $18 for people 12 and older and $4 for children ages 6 through 12. Click here.

It’s not the only balloon festival in the country. Every October, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held in New Mexico. It offers stunning views like this one.

The event is being hosted by the Friendship Hot Air Balloon Company.

The agriculture center is at 706 Agriculture Center Drive in Westminster.

For more information, you can click over the event page.