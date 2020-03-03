Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University has expanded the suspension of its study abroad programs due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the university said Tuesday.
Officials said study abroad programs for spring break and summer 2020 will be suspended due to the virus, which caused the outbreak of COVID-19 that has been blamed for nearly 3,000 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization.
The university had previously canceled study abroad programs for the spring semester.
A number of other universities, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Loyola University and the Maryland Institue College of Art have canceled spring study abroad programs.