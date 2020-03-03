Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Zoo, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A female hamerkop has died unexpectedly, the Maryland Zoo said Tuesday.

The zoo had just shared the news that a pair of hamerkops were building a nest behind the scenes in the zoo’s African Barn.

They announced the bird’s death later Tuesday afternoon.

They said the cause of her death is still not known, but a necropsy will be performed.

