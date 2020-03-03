Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A female hamerkop has died unexpectedly, the Maryland Zoo said Tuesday.
The zoo had just shared the news that a pair of hamerkops were building a nest behind the scenes in the zoo’s African Barn.
They announced the bird’s death later Tuesday afternoon.
(2/2) We're heartbroken to announce that the female hamerkop died unexpectedly this weekend. The cause of her passing is still unknown, but a necropsy will be performed. We want to thank those who watched the cam and shared in our wonder at the instincts of these African birds. pic.twitter.com/V20SQ1qSrr
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) March 3, 2020
They said the cause of her death is still not known, but a necropsy will be performed.