GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Walmart in Anne Arundel County had to be evacuated out of an abundance of caution after it received a threatening phone call Tuesday night, according to police.
The Walmart is located on Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie.
The Walmart on Chesapeake Center Dr. received a threat via phone call. Investigators and the FD are on scene investigating the anonymous call and Walmart is evacuating out of an abundance of caution during the invest. There is no further information at this time.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 4, 2020
Police said it received a threat via phone call.
Investigators and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was on scene investigating.
No further information was released.