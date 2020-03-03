Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Walmart

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Walmart in Anne Arundel County had to be evacuated out of an abundance of caution after it received a threatening phone call Tuesday night, according to police.

The Walmart is located on Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie.

Police said it received a threat via phone call.

Investigators and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was on scene investigating.

No further information was released.

