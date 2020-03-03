Comments
GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a woman in the shooting of a man in Gwynn Oaks from Saturday.
Ingrid Sandra Green is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
Detectives have learned the shooting was domestic-related.
Police found the man shot in his upper body just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6800 block of Southern Cross Court.
She’s being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail hearing Tuesday.