Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a woman in the shooting of a man in Gwynn Oaks from Saturday.

Ingrid Sandra Green is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.


Credit: Baltimore County Police

Detectives have learned the shooting was domestic-related.

Police found the man shot in his upper body just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6800 block of Southern Cross Court.

She’s being held on denied bail status at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail hearing Tuesday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply