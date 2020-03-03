ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has been approved for testing for COVID-19.
Now, rather than waiting for test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, people who are suspected to have COVID-19 may be diagnosed in Baltimore.
There have been no confirmed cases in Maryland so far, though seven patients’ tests are still pending.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency also held a planning workshop Tuesday to review continuity of operations plans across the state.
“Our highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe, and having the capability to test quickly for potential COVID-19 cases is an important part of that,” said Governor Hogan. “We want our citizens to know that all levels of government are working together proactively and taking every possible precaution to respond to threats of public health.”
Last week, the CDC expanded testing criteria to include severely ill hospitalized patients with unexplained acute lower respiratory symptoms.
“The ability to test in our own facility in Baltimore is crucial to our rapid response efforts, which are at the forefront of Maryland’s strategy to minimize risk,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We’re working with MDH laboratories to coordinate the use of these tests and will keep the public informed about cases and results.”
Gov. Hogan directed all state agencies to mobilize resources to address the possible spread, and he is set to submit a $10 million emergency funding request to the General Assembly as part of a supplementary budget.
This story is developing.