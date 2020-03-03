Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Above-normal temperatures and some unstable air mean parts of Maryland, including Baltimore, could see some thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
Light showers around the lunch hour will move out early Tuesday afternoon, clearing the way for some thunderstorms to pop up beginning around 4 or 5 p.m. By around 8 p.m., it will be quiet in the region.
The Storm Prediction has most of Maryland, including points north of a line from La Plata to Easton, under a marginal risk for severe weather. That includes Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Temperatures were in the mid-50s in the Baltimore metro area around noon and will top out in the low 60s.
