BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can help the homeless in Baltimore, simply by sending a text.
The city launched a “Text-To-Give Campaign” on Tuesday, a new initiative to support the Baltimore City Action Plan on Homelessness.
The mobile fundraising method lets people donate to causes they care about through text messages.
“Making homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in Baltimore City is a personal goal of mine,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. “Homelessness is an extremely complex issue that requires a community-wide approach. This new text-to-give campaign will not only provide residents a safe method to support a worthwhile cause but will also educate the public about homelessness and promote compassionate ways to support those in need.”
The Baltimore Civic Fund has given the Journey Home a “highly secured” Text-to-Give software to keep donors’ information private and protected.
While there isn’t a specific number listed yet, there will be signs placed at intersections around downtown Baltimore:
- Charles Street & Pratt Street
- Conway Street and Eutaw Street
- Conway Street and Light Street
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard & Read Street
- 400 Block of East Pratt Street
- Centre Street & Guilford Avenue
- Fallsway Drive and Madison Avenue
The city said all the intersections tend to be hotspots for panhandling.