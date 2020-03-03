



Midshipman Naval Academy football star David Forney was laid to rest Tuesday.

Forney is the second Midshipman to be buried in the last month.

The 22-year-old was a senior at the Naval Academy where he studied political science. He was scheduled to graduate in May.

Forney was remembered as an “athletic powerhouse, a humble leader and a friend to all.”

Forney’s high school sweetheart gave the eulogy. She said she’ll never forget the unconditional love he showed for her and called him a “never-ending silver lining.”

Forney was found unresponsive in his dorm room on February 20. His cause of death is still unknown.

Related Coverage:

“He’s everything you ever wanted your kid to grow up to be,” Frankie Orange, Forney’s Godfather, said.

Last week, Orange spoke to WJZ. He said Forney was a formidable player on the football field and was ready for his NFL Pro Day. Off the field, Orange said Forney was a loyal friend, brother and son.

“He really made the most of every minute,” Orange said.

Forney is the second Midshipman to die this month. Sophomore Dule Carillo died during a fitness test two weeks earlier.

At Tuesday’s service, one of the priests’ officiating recalled Forney as a “gentle giant,” a man who was broad in the shoulders, but also big in heart.

Forney was accompanied by 16 pallbearers- including his brother, friends and teammates from the Naval Academy.

Hundreds of others packed the Naval Academy Chapel and followed closely behind Forney’s casket on the way to his burial.

“Days on days and days, people are constantly talking about him, sharing his stories and how great he was,” Orange said.