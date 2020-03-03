STERLING, VA. (WJZ) — A man was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers before he could catch his Mexico-bound flight Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales was wanted by New York City Police as a suspect in the February 12 shooting death of a social worker, Purcell Gowie, in East Harlem, New York.
“This arrest illustrates the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement as we captured a fleeing murder suspect and will bring him before a court of law to stand before his charges,” said Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection contributes our unique border security authority to identify and arrest dangerous fugitives at our ports of entry and return them to justice. It’s one way in which CBP helps to keep our country and our citizens safe.”