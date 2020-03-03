BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for the driver of a white van who struck a man on an electric scooter in a hit-and-run incident in Canton.

He was crossing the street outside of Lee’s Pint & Shell when he was hit and it was all caught on video.

“We didn’t know what happened,” Madeline Selick said. “We just heard people being loud.”

The footage shows the moment when the man was struck by a white van that then sped away.

“No one should get away with that,” Selick said.

It happened back on February 23 at around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of South Linwood Avenue. In the video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, yelling is heard while two people on scooters cross Hudson Street with the van approaching before it hits one of the scooters, knocking the man on it to the ground.

Canton resident Madeline Selick said first responders swarmed the scene after it happened.

“We heard ambulances, we saw all these lights, we heard fire trucks,” Selick said.

Police said the man on the scooter was treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital. Officers weren’t able to find the van after the incident and couldn’t get the license plate information from the video.

So far, there are no arrests in this case.