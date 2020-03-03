WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man was allegedly shot, robbed and beaten after suspects followed him and a friend home from MGM National Harbor.

Prince William County Police arrested and charged one man and are looking for two others in the Dec. 19, 2019 assault and robbery in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to police, officers were called the 4700 block of Pearson Drive around 1:43 a.m. for a call of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and other assault wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered and been released.

Police learned the victim and another 44-year-old man had returned to the Woodbridge home after leaving MGM National Harbor. When they got out of their car, they were approached by masked men who pulled into the driveway behind them.

The suspects allegedly beat up the victim, then shot him before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and his cell phone.

Police identified three suspects and arrested one of them on Monday.

Javontae Renard Smallwood, 27, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery.

Smallwood is being held in Fairfax County and is set to appear in court on April 2, 2020.

Police said two other DC men are wanted in the case.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Tavon Everett Lee Vines and 23-year-old Daquan Artis.

Both men are wanted for one county of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery.