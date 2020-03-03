NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a man in three separate robberies, including one at Perry Hall High School in November.

Cameron Jamal Thomas, 18, was arrested Monday on a warrant after detectives from the White Marsh Precinct identified him as the suspect involved in all three cases.

Detectives identified Thomas as one of two suspects in the robbery of two teens as they were playing basketball on the courts at Perry Hall High School on November 12, 2019.

Thomas and the other suspect, who has not yet been identified, approached the teens and asked to join the game. Thomas then implied he had a gun and stole a watch and cell phone from one of the teens, according to police.

The other suspect pushed the other teen dow and stole his cell phone, police said. Thomas and the other suspect fled the area on foot.

Detectives also identified Thomas as the suspect in a second robbery on January 28. Around 2:30 p.m., a teen was walking on Ebenezer Road after leaving Perry Hall High School with a cell phone.

Police said Thomas ran up from behind the teen, grabbed the cell phone and fled on foot.

Detectives also linked Thomas to an additional robbery that occurred on November 4, 2019, also on Ebenezer Road. In that incident, Thomas approached the victim around 2:30 p.m., put his arms around her and stated he had a gun. He then allegedly removed her cell phone from her pocket and fled on foot.

Thomas is charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault and theft. He is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status following a bail review hearing.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident at Perry Hall High School in an effort to identify the second suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the White Marsh Precinct by calling 410-887-5040.