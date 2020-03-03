



The fatal shooting of an East Baltimore rapper may be a case of mistaken identity, according to court documents.

David Leroy King, known as “Dee Dave,” was fatally shot just after 5 a.m. on January 24 in the 900 block of Holgate Drive Essex.

According to court documents obtained by WJZ, King wasn’t the target of the shooting — it was the friend that was with him.

According to the documents, King and his friend planned to drive to the airport that morning.

King left the apartment first and walked to his friend’s car, and when King’s friend walked out, he saw King lying on the ground next to his car- bleeding and unresponsive.

The friend ran back into the apartment to call 911 but realized his phone was in his car.

When he ran out to grab his cell phone, the suspect began shooting at him and chased him. He was struck once and the injury was non-life threatening.

Police charged 27-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg in the shooting that killed King and injured his friend.

According to police, Fogg was dating a woman who previously dated King’s friend. Fogg allegedly didn’t get along with King’s friend and had sent a threatening text message on Jan. 2.

Using cell phone records, police learned Fogg arrived at his sister’s Essex apartment the night before. Around 3:52 a.m., he allegedly left her home and headed to the crime scene.

Police say surveillance video from the apartment complex shows a gray Nissan Altima driving around the apartment complex before parking outside the King’s friend’s apartment.

That same video also captured the fatal shooting.

According to the surveillance video, King walked out of the apartment and going to his friend’s car around 5:04 a.m. It shows the suspect shooting him around 5:05 a.m.

Cell phone records show Fogg went back to his sister’s apartment around 5:22 a.m., then leaves around 6:30 a.m.

Fogg confirmed to police he stayed at his sister’s apartment from 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, the night before the shooting, and left the next morning around 6:30 a.m. Fogg denied leaving his sister’s apartment overnight. He also denied knowing where King’s friend lived.

Fogg also allegedly borrowed a car meeting the description of the suspect vehicle on Jan. 23. The owner of the Nissan Altima told police he loaned Fogg the car the evening before the shooting and that Fogg returned it to him on the afternoon of Jan. 24.

Police believe Fogg borrowed the Altima because King’s friend knew what Fogg’s car looked like.

Fogg told police after he borrowed the car he went to his storage locker in Baltimore before heading to his sister’s place. Both his cell phone records and surveillance video at the storage facility corroborate that.

Detectives believe all of that evidence links Fogg to the shooting. Only a person that knew King’s friend would know that he shot the wrong person.

Fogg was arrested on the morning of Feb. 22.

Fogg charged with the first-degree murder of King and attempted first-degree murder of King’s friend.

He’s being held on a no-bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Dee Dave was laid to rest on Saturday, Feb. 1.