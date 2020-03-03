Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens punter Sam Koch traded in his jersey for a chef’s apron.
He got the opportunity of a lifetime, cooking with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant in the Horseshoe Casino.
They weren’t making meatloaf. Chef Ramsay had something a little more elevated in mind; a perfect steak basted with butter, garlic and thyme.
Now, this is a two-way street.
You may remember Koch showed Ramsay some pointers, helping him punt at M&T Bank Stadium.