Comments
CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Churchton man charged in a bizarre assault involving a syringe possibly filled with semen at an Anne Arundel County grocery store has been ordered to submit a blood sample for testing.
CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Churchton man charged in a bizarre assault involving a syringe possibly filled with semen at an Anne Arundel County grocery store has been ordered to submit a blood sample for testing.
Thomas Stemen, 51, is accused of stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe at Christoper’s Fine Foods in the 5500 block of Shady Side Road in Churchton last month. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Stemen’s blood will be tested for HIV and hepatitis C, officials said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Judge Orders Thomas Stemen Held Without Bond In Alleged Assault Possibly Involving Syringe
- Police: Semen Found In Syringe Used In Churchton Grocery Store Assault
- Police Release Video Of Alleged Syringe Assault In Churchton Business Entrance To Help ID Suspect
- Man Arrested In Alleged Assault That May Have Involved A Syringe
Stemen is being held without bond on multiple assault charges. Police said he tried to stab two other people prior to stabbing Peters.
Police searched Stemen and found another needle on him and a third in his vehicle, both of which contained semen. It’s unclear if the material inside the syringe Peters was stabbed with was also semen-filled or whether the semen was Stemen’s.