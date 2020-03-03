GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A traffic stop in Anne Arundel County led to the recovery of a controlled dangerous substance and a handgun, according to police.
Police were patrolling the area of Ritchie Highway and Ordnance Road on Monday shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at which time the driver exited the vehicle and began walking away. Officers detained the driver and found CDC present within the car.
A search of the vehicle also resulted in the recovery of a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, two Ziplock bags of suspected CDS marijuana, seven Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, one pint of Promethazine with Codeine and 2,022 U.S. currency.
The driver was arrested and transported to Northern District for processing.
He is facing drug and handgun related charges.