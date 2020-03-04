BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury convicted a Baltimore man Tuesday on federal murder, gun and drug charges.
Sydni Frazier, 26, was convicted on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and possession of firearms by a felon.
Frazier went to trial last year with members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP), a subset of the Bloods gang, but had a mistrial after his lawyer had a medical emergency.
According to evidence presented at Frazier’s trial, Frazier conspired with others, including members and associates of the MMP gang, to distribute narcotics.
The evidence presented at Frazier’s trial said that, on August 10, 2016, he and his co-conspirators kidnapped, robbed and murdered Ricardo Johnson in order to enrich themselves and their drug trafficking conspiracy.
Frazier faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking resulting in death; a maximum of 40 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for possession of firearms by a felon.