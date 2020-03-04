Ravens Favored To Win AFC North, 2nd Favorite To Win Super BowlThe Baltimore Ravens had a successful 14-2 regular season last year, and if sports betting site BetOnline is to be believed, Lamar Jackson and crew could go even further in the 2020 season.

Towson Men's Basketball Enters CAA Conference Tournament As One Of Nation's Hottest TeamsAfter a 6-9 start to the season, Towson finished on a 13-3 run to earn the third seed in the CAA Tournament. Can they keep their winning ways going?

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick To Be Given Key To City Of AnnapolisNew England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick will be presented with the first-ever key to the city of Annapolis later this month.

Orioles' John Means Hopes That 2019 Success Was No FlukeThis year, John Means not only has a spot on the club, he could be the Orioles' opening day starter on March 26. However, he said that's not something he's thinking about.