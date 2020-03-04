Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will return to Downtown Baltimore for its 43rd season on Sunday, April 5th.
Baltimore City’s largest producer-only market will be open every Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon, underneath the Jones Fall Expressway at Holliday & Saratoga streets.
The long-running market offers an assortment of fruits and vegetables, dairy, meats and seafood, breads, plants, and delicious made-to-order items.
Visitors can also shop for handmade goods, like clothing & accessories, natural bath & body products, home furnishings, souvenirs and original works of art.
The market will remain open until late December.