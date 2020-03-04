BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore-area drag performers will take part in the city’s first-ever “Drag Queen Story Hour” at the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central Library Thursday evening.
City officials said the event is the first of its kind in Baltimore, though countless other cities nationwide have held Drag Queen Story Hours.
Similar events have attracted controversy in the past in other areas. A 2019 Drag Queen Story Hour in a suburb of Greenville, South Carolina, drew concern from parents that the events have a sexual nature to them or that interaction with drag queens isn’t age-appropriate. Proponents, however, said the event and those like it promote kindness and understanding.
The city said Thursday’s event is aimed at children ages 8 and younger. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Central Library, 400 Cathedral Street. Performers Bambi Galore and Evon Dior Michelle are both scheduled to read to the kids.
