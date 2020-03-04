BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday the details of its upcoming 2020-21 season, which celebrates Marin Alsop in her final season as Music Director.
The BSO said that Alsop has planned a season that highlights some of her greatest musical passions in her final season.
Renowned violinist Hilary Hahn joins Alsop and the Orchestra in Brahms’ Violin Concerto for the Season Opening Gala concert in September.
Alsop and the BSO continue their celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday as she leads the Orchestra, chorus and soloists in Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio.
Other highlights of the BSO’s 2020-21 classical season include orchestral works that are particularly meaningful to Alsop, including Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Mozart’s Requiem, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé.