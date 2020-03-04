WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — An off-duty Prince George’s County Police Department detective was found dead in her Waldorf home Wednesday morning, police said.
In a news release, the department said first responders were called to Cpl. Danita Ingram’s home for a reported medical emergency. Despite their efforts, Ingram died shortly thereafter.
The 51-year-old detective joined the department in 2008. She leaves behind three sons and a daughter.
“Our police family is deeply saddened at the loss of Corporal Ingram. She served this community and agency for more than a decade. She will be missed,” Chief Hank Stawinski said in the release. “On behalf of the entire Prince George’s County Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved her.”
The cause of Ingram’s death hasn’t been released but police said there were no signs of foul play.