BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are in for a sweet new surprise. Local brands DuClaw Brewing Company and Wockenfuss Candies are bringing you a “Carmallow” beer, scheduled to debut just in time for Easter.
“The PastryArchy Carmallow” is an imperial stout with caramel and marshmallows, an imitation of the Carmallow candy made by the Baltimore-based candy brand.
“Our team is really excited about this partnership,” said Greg Butler, candy manufacturing manager at Wockenfuss. “There are a lot of similarities between candy-making and brewing, and we learned that through this process. It’ll be fun to taste the final result.”
You can get the beer on tap and on the shelves in Maryland and all of DuClaw’s territories by late March.
The Wockenfuss Candies will host its annual factory at its Harford Road candy making building in Parkville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 21.
The first 100 adults in line will get a complimentary 16 oz. can of the beer.
You can also find DuClaw distributed in Delaware, Virginia and Washington, D.C.