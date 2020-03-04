Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials from the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office and local law enforcement officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Chanette Neal and Justice Allen.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials from the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office and local law enforcement officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Chanette Neal and Justice Allen.
Neal and Allen were killed in a double murder in April 2018.
Police said officers were called out to a home in the unit block of Gorman Ave. on April 4, 2018, for reports of gunfire.
Related Coverage:
- Police: Mother, Daughter Killed In Baltimore Home Were Targeted
- 2 Women Dead After Morning Home Invasion In West Baltimore
Responding officers found two women with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Neal, 43, and Allen, 21.
Neal and Allen were taken to local hospitals, but both were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Police said they believe the suspect knew who they were after.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.