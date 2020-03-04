ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the Howard County Health Department, the Howard County General Hospital and other top officials from the county gathered Wednesday to address coronavirus prevention and preparedness.
There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Howard County or the State of Maryland, however, the Howard County Health Department said it has been actively engaged in reviewing existing plans if a local response is needed.
The county said it will participate in regular briefings with the CDC and state, and communicate to Howard County clinics to ensure they are equipped to respond.
County officials also emphasized the importance of accessing accurate information, citing the Center from Disease Control, the Howard County or State Health Department, and other official sources.
“This is not the time to panic,” Howard County General Hospital Dr. Ahmed said. “This is a situation we have under control, and we’re managing although it’s rapidly evolving.”
Residents in Howard County said grocery stores have been sold out of its normal items.
“I’m really surprised,” a Howard County resident told WJZ. “Last night I went to pick up a few canned goods that I normally don’t get, and three grocery stores did not have anything.”
All officials stressed simple habits and recommendations to reduce the risk of transmission including washing your hands with soap and water, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and staying home if you are sick.