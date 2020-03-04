BALTIMORE (WJZ) — IKEA is recalling about 820,000 three-drawer chest for tip-over and entrapment hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.
An additional 150,000 chests were sold in Canada.
The KULLEN 3-drawer chests are unstable if they’re not anchored to the wall.
IKEA has received around six reports of tip-over incidents involving the chests that weren’t anchored to the wall, including one report involving a minor cut and one involving minor cuts and bruises.
The chests imported after August 12, 2019 don’t comply with the performance requirements of the updated version of the U.S. consensus standard.
Anyone who has bought this product meeting the recall requirements will get a refund or/and repair, the CPSC said.
Call IKEA’s toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information on how to receive a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit.