GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested and charged a man who allegedly robbed a 16-year-old in Glen Burnie.
Police were called for a report of a robbery in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court.
According to police, a 16-year-old was walking between Glenview Apartments and the Target store when he was approached by two men.
One of the suspects allegedly took out a knife and pressed it against the victim’s throat.
The two suspects then took the victim’s property and fled, according to police.
Responding officers were able to locate one of the suspects, Devin Scott Freeman, and placed him into custody.
A search of Freeman resulted in the recovery of a switchblade knife.
One suspect is still outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern District Detectives at 410-222-6145.