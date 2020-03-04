GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man linked by prosecutors to a violent white supremacist group is asking to be freed on bond while awaiting trial on federal criminal charges.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan in Greenbelt, Maryland, is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on whether to set bond for 19-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV.
He has remained in federal custody since his arrest in January on charges that he helped transport and “harbor” a fellow member of The Base accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.
The judge refused to set bond for Bilbrough in January.
He called it “troubling” that Bilbrough had described himself as a leader of The Base.
