ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard is mourning the loss of Specialist Javon Prather.
Specialist Prather was a member of the Maryland National Guard’s 175th Infantry Regiment.
Specialist Prather served as an infantryman for nearly four years and was awarded the Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.
Today, we mourn the passing of Spc. Javon Prather of @MDNG's 1-175th Inf. Regt.

Rest easy, brother.
— MD National Guard (@MDNG) March 4, 2020
The Maryland National Guard did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of Specialist Prather’s death.
We're deeply saddened by the passing of Specialist Javon Prather, a member of the 175th Infantry Regiment of the Maryland National Guard. The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in sending our heartfelt prayers to Javon’s family, friends, & to all those who loved him. https://t.co/nbqRvsZqOF
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 4, 2020
Gov. Larry Hogan asked all Marylanders to send “heartfelt prayers to Javon’s family, friends and to all those who loved him.”