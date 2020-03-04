Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Governor Larry Hogan, Javon Prather, Local TV, Maryland National Guard, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard is mourning the loss of Specialist Javon Prather.

Specialist Prather was a member of the Maryland National Guard’s 175th Infantry Regiment.

Specialist Prather served as an infantryman for nearly four years and was awarded the Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

The Maryland National Guard did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of Specialist Prather’s death.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked all Marylanders to send “heartfelt prayers to Javon’s family, friends and to all those who loved him.”

