BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young gave the city an update on how his administration
He said while the risk of the virus is low in Baltimore, they expect to see more cases in the U.S. and likely in Maryland- and they have been closely monitoring the situation since mid-January.
The city is working with the Maryland Department of Health, City healthcare partners, City Emergency Medical Services and the City 911 center to coordinate efforts to quickly identify people who should be tested.
They’ll be screening at the Baltimore City Health Department Eastern Health Clinic, Druid Health Clinic and school health clinics.
“BCHD will continue to monitor the situation and prepare with our partners. I ask for your help in promoting core public health disease prevention practices and sharing accurate information as you serve as the face of BCHD in the community.” Mayor Young said.
There have been no confirmed cases in Baltimore or Maryland in general. 11 patients are currently awaiting test results, and a total of 21 people have been tested.
State officials are getting ready for the possible spread. Governor Larry Hogan submitted emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” for response efforts, allowing him to transfer up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account to fund costs associated with coronavirus.